Vigilante Who Calls Himself The ‘Stockton Batman’ Claims To Have Captured Double-Murder Subject

A California-based vigilante who calls himself the 'Stockton Batman' claims he has caught a double-murder suspect.

The man alleges he has caught hundreds of criminals over the years.

He refers to himself as 'Bruce Wayne', which is obviously based off the superhero's civilian name.

The Stockton Batman was allegedly in the Californian town of Lodi when he recognised a local man who was covered in blood and had slice wounds to his hand and leg.

The Batman says he saw the two victims, who were found near train tracks in an area between Century Park and Salas Park.

The vigilante detained the double-murder suspect and immediately called local police.

The suspect is currently in hospital, but police have not confirmed if the suspect is being detained for the crimes.

A reporter for CBS Sacramento said it wasn't clear whether the hospitalised man was even involved with the double homicide, or whether the Stockton Batman assisted the process in any way.

"Police are not commenting on the man's claims. They haven't even let us know or confirmed how many people died. The man who calls himself Stockton's batman claims in a social media post the two victims were stabbed," said the reporter.

Stockton Batman uses social media to spread the word of his arrests, of which he claims he has made hundreds, and has never revealed his face or name.

Later, CBS Sacramento said a suspect had been taken into custody and that the arrest was 'made in part to the man who calls himself Stockton's Batman'.

The Stockton Batman shared a video on YouTube showing the double-murder suspect being arrested. Other news outlets have been unable to confirm if the arrest was made as a result of the Stockton Batman's involvement.



In 2018, the Stockton Batman spoke with CBS Sacramento after he detained a man he claimed was smoking crystal meth.

"I grew up in Stockton and things weren't always this bad when I was a child," he said. "I am the real Batman."

The news station reports the vigilante is a local business owner and father of two. His wife usually captures the footage before they share it on his social media pages.

Multiple residents of Stockton said they appreciated the work he's doing.

One witness said: "He's doing a pretty good service for us. He's, you know, getting 'em where the police aren't."