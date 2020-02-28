Disney Is Developing A New Resort On An Island In The Bahamas

Disney is developing a new resort in the Bahamas - so you can enjoy beautiful beaches and your favourite cartoon animals all in one place.

'Lighthouse Point' is being built on the island of Eleuthera on a site spanning 751 acres. The company is expected to spend between $250 million (£195m) and $400m (£312m) on the resort, according to the Orlando Sentinel, and is expected to open to Disney Cruise Line guests in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Advert

The resort will be Disney's second in The Bahamas. Credit: Disney

Joe Rohde, portfolio creative executive, has worked closely with local artists and cultural experts to ensure the resort both respects and benefits the island.

He said: "The Bahamas offers a fascinating multi-cultural tradition of food, music, dance and storytelling.

"Eleuthera in particular is home to many artists and we will be working with painters, sculptors, writers, storytellers, musicians, weavers and artists of every kind, much like we did with Aulani in Hawaii, to create a completely unique experience that is rooted in Bahamian culture and imbued with Disney magic.



"The Lighthouse Point site is so beautiful and so full of nature that we want to preserve this and use our designs to call attention to the extraordinary quality of the place itself - a place of natural beauty with a rich and fascinating cultural tradition."



Advert

Construction is due to get under way this year and Disney has been keen to emphasise that Lighthouse Point will have as minimal an impact as possible on the island's environment.

Disney say the development will have minimal impact on the island's environment. Credit: Disney

The project's website reads: "Previous development proposals for Lighthouse Point, which was privately owned for decades before Disney's purchase, included plans for hundreds of homes, condominiums, villas, a hotel and a 140-slip marina constructed through the salt ponds.

"What Disney Cruise Line plans to do is much different and is designed to have as little impact as possible on the natural environment. In fact, the project will leave the overwhelming majority of the site undeveloped.

"Plans include developing less than 20 percent of the property, much of it for low-density uses like the placement of beach chairs, umbrellas and small support structures.

"Disney is also donating more than 190 acres, including the site's southernmost point and a significant amount of beachfront property, to the government and people of the Bahamas."