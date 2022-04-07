  • Home
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • LAD Originals
U OK M8?
Free To Be
Extinct
Citizen Reef
LADbible
Skip to content

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Not now
OK
Advert

Toxic City Where People Have Itchy Skin, Wear Smog Masks And Curtains Turn Black

Alex Fleming-Brown

Published 
| Last updated 

Toxic City Where People Have Itchy Skin, Wear Smog Masks And Curtains Turn Black

Citizens have described the horrific conditions of living in one of the most polluted capital cities in the world that causes itchy skin and soot-stained curtains.

While face masks are becoming a fading hangover from the Covid-19 pandemic in much of the world, for the 1.5 million people living in Mongolia's capital, they have been essential since 2017 and will likely outlive memories of the pandemic.

Ulaanbaatar suffers from some of the worst air pollution in the world, with UNICEF having declared that 'air pollution has become a child health crisis'.

At its most polluted, the air in the capital has contained 687 micrograms of pollution per cubic metre. This is 27 times the level World Health Organisation recommends as safe.

Advert
Ulaanbaatar is one of the most polluted capital cities in the world. Credit: Alamy
Ulaanbaatar is one of the most polluted capital cities in the world. Credit: Alamy

And as for the cause? An unfortunate combination of coal dependence, location and a cold climate that has an average temperature of -1.3°C. In winters, Ulaanbaatar is the world's coldest capital, with temperatures plunging as low as -40°C, according to World Atlas.

This forces locals to burn coal for heat, resulting in huge amounts of particulates entering the air.

This damage is exacerbated by Mongolia's power plants, many of which also depend on coal power.

Advert

It also doesn't help that the city is positioned at the base of a valley, trapping pollutants further.

These extreme conditions and high levels of pollution have put young people at highest risk of the pollution crisis, as UNICEF warned: “The risks include but are not limited to stillbirth, preterm birth, lower birth weight, pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma and death."

Anecdotally, the pervasive smog has had a profound effect on the precautions young people - as well as all other residents - are being forced to make.

Residents wear face masks when outside to prevent the inhalation of polluted air. Credit: Alamy
Residents wear face masks when outside to prevent the inhalation of polluted air. Credit: Alamy
Advert

A 15-year-old resident said to The Mirror: “When walking outside without a mask, the throat stings and coughs”.

The young student claimed that the pollution also takes a toll on their mental health: “When I open the window to let the air in, I smell smoke, and I'm stressed because I can't get enough fresh air."

Another student spoke about the way her family have tried installed filters in their car and home in order to keep out the smog.

But the 16-year old was wary that 'the effects are still there, such as skin rashes, headaches, and chest pains. In the past, white clothes and curtains were soot.'

Advert

In a bid to combat the smog, the Mongolian government introduced a ban on burning raw coal in 2019. This energy source was most popular amongst the 'Ger' communities, who traditionally live in yurts on the outskirts of the city.

The Mongolian government introduced a ban on burning raw coal in 2019 in a bid to tackle the pollution crisis. Credit: Alamy
The Mongolian government introduced a ban on burning raw coal in 2019 in a bid to tackle the pollution crisis. Credit: Alamy

But the lower emission alternatives, such as 'refined coal briquettes' have been criticised due to their expense, impacting poorer families in Ulaanbaatar more than the legislators.

But these sorts of green policies do seem to be working with air quality improving since the coal ban. A 16-year old commented "In the past, white clothes and curtains were soot."

Advert

Ecology campaigners hope that through programmes like the governments "One Billion Trees by 2030" scheme, Ulaanbaatar might one day rise out of the blackened haze which consumes it.

Featured Image Credit: Alamy

Topics: World News, Environment

Alex Fleming-Brown
More like this
Advert
Advert
Advert

Chosen for YouChosen for You

Welsh Government Accidentally Leaks Official Information About What Happens When The Queen Dies
News

Welsh Government Accidentally Leaks Official Information About What Happens When The Queen Dies

4 hours ago
Couple Accidentally Manage To Board Wrong Plane And Land 800 Miles From Home
News

Couple Accidentally Manage To Board Wrong Plane And Land 800 Miles From Home

4 hours ago
Six Hospitals Tell Patients To Stay Away From A&E Unless Life Is In Danger
News

Six Hospitals Tell Patients To Stay Away From A&E Unless Life Is In Danger

a day ago

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Asks To Go Back To Prison After Being Forced To Live With Sex Offenders
News

Man Asks To Go Back To Prison After Being Forced To Live With Sex Offenders

5 hours ago
Manhunt Launched After Violent Murderer With 99 Previous Convictions Fails To Return To Prison
News

Manhunt Launched After Violent Murderer With 99 Previous Convictions Fails To Return To Prison

2 hours ago
Company Is Offering £15/Hour To Watch Porn From Comfort Of Your Own Home
News

Company Is Offering £15/Hour To Watch Porn From Comfort Of Your Own Home

a day ago
5,000 Brits To Take Part In UK Cannabis Trial
News

5,000 Brits To Take Part In UK Cannabis Trial

7 hours ago