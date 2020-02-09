Rihanna Throws Shade At Thirsty Fan With One Savage Look

While hosting a New York Fashion Week event on Friday (7 February), Rihanna wasn't expecting to receive advances from a rather confident fan. How do we know she wasn't expecting it? It's written all over her face.

The man in question, Daniel Jean, was lucky enough to capture a moment with the singer. In the video, which he shared on Instagram, he asks the 'Umbrella' singer: "I think it's time to tell the world you're having my babies."

And her facial expression says it all, as Rihanna manages to throw serious shade, taking a sip from her wine with wide eyes before furrowing her brow in shock. We'll take that as a 'nope'.

Credit: Instagram / The Shade Room

Jean captioned the video, which has been viewed 170,000 times: "Guys, I can't hold this secret any longer I think we should let the world know."



Fans questioned Jean's comment to the singer. One commented: "Just wanna know if anybody escorted you off the property after."

Another wrote: "Lmao you had the one chance everybody wanted and you pull this cr*p."

Lesson learned - don't try anything cute on the Queen of Shade or you will get destroyed.

Just ask Helena Bonham-Carter, who came to discover that 1) being an A-list celebrity and 2) being Rihanna's friend doesn't prevent you from becoming one of her victims.

During a press junket for Oceans 8 last summer, the pair appeared on The Graham Norton Show couch to discuss the movie.

While Rihanna opened up about a recent Met Gala appearance, Bonham-Carter chimed in to declare she'd never been invited.

To which the singer replied: "That's because you wear dresses like THAT," indicating the actress' rather outlandish outfit. Ouch.

If anything, the dude in the video was lucky he didn't get roasted harder considering Rihanna's history.

Elsewhere in the world of Rihanna, the pop singer recently moved to London - in part to be closer to her Paris-based Fenty Beauty brand team.

Speaking at the time to the New York Times about being out and about in the capital, Rihanna said: "When I go walking, I try to keep it a little incognito."