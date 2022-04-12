People Are All Saying The Same Thing After Emma Mackey Is Cast In Same Movie As Margot Robbie

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has joined the cast of the forthcoming new Barbie movie, and fans could not be more stoked – not least because she'll get to share a billing with her Hollywood doppelgänger.

The movie already has Margot Robbie attached to play the widely-loved doll, with Ryan Gosling serving as her Ken.

Credit: Paramount

Even Will Ferrell is rumoured to be on board as the CEO of a toy company that 'may or may not be Mattel', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But many fans are even more excited to hear that Mackey will feature in the same world as her lookalike, joking that when she arrives on set with Robbie it'll be exactly like the Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme.

THR reports that Mackey's specific role has not yet been confirmed, but some people are praying her character will be related to Robbie's, purely to ensure we're capitalising on their uncanny resemblance.

Credit: Netflix

One person tweeted: "I'm obsessed with the fact that we've had like 4 years of 'are Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie the same person' takes that they're going to be in a movie together."

Someone else said: "Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie in a live action barbie movie together THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

A third suggested: "Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting."

A fourth added: "Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey definitely playing sisters."

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey on the set of Barbie pic.twitter.com/msFJP9Typj — Catt (@ChicCattLady2) April 11, 2022

Emma Mackey, Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving pic.twitter.com/KuBpPeylEq — Emanuel F. (@emanfabian) April 11, 2022

this edit of emma mackey and margot robbie is becoming real.. im up pic.twitter.com/76kVN08u92 — monroe *killed by psg and french elections (@missvirgocrier) April 11, 2022

Details of the plot are fairly thin on the ground at this stage, but we do know that Robbie will also be co-producing under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner, alongside the company's Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner and David Heyman from Mattel.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are also on board as executive producers, while the cast also features the likes of Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and America Ferrera.

The Warner Bros flick is also being directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with partner Noah Boambach – the duo also being behind such previous films as Greenberg, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

When Robbie was confirmed for the project back in 2019, she said she felt 'honoured' to take on such a well-loved character.

Credit: Alamy

She told Variety: "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery.

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.

"I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.

"I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

She also told British Vogue last year that she was aware of the 'baggage' attached with the role, as it has 'a lot of nostalgic connections.

Robbie added: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”