    Advert
    Advert

    Rihanna Finally Drops First New Music In Three Years... But Fans Aren't Happy
    Jess Hardiman in Entertainment

    Published 

    Rihanna has released her first song in several years, but fans are having NONE of it - as it's only a featured credit rather than the ninth album they've all been yearning for.

    The 32-year-old Barbadian singer released her most recent album Anti back in January 2016, and since then has gone on to feature on a number of songs with the likes of Calvin Harris, Drake, Future, DJ Khaled and, most recently in June 2017, Kendrick Lamar.

    It's now been three years since all that - not to mention the four since her last album - meaning fans have been getting slightly impatient.

    Well, now she features on PartyNextDoor's 'Believe It', a track from the 26-year-old Canadian singer's new album PARTYMOBILE, in which Rihanna sings along: "Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won't deceive me."

    While many fans thanked her for finally treating them to new material, saying the track is 'amazing', others couldn't help but hide their disappointment.

    One tweeted: "So we've waited 3 years for Rihannato say 5 words on a feature?!?!?"

    Someone else said: "These background vocals cute for his song baby but where's YOUR lead single & album?"

    A third commented: "WHERE IS YOUR ALBUM WE NEED THE DAMN ALBUM?"

    Another said it was like a 'cute appetizer', asking: "Where's the entree???? And dessert???"

    Looks like you're gonna have to hold out a little longer for that ninth album, folks - but don't give up hope just yet.

    After all, it was as recently as October that Rihanna was discussing details of the new release, telling Entertainment Weekly that the new album would be a reggae project.

    "I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," the singer said.

    "It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks."

    She continued: "Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves."

    Rihanna added: "It's always the same high. Even though I've explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven't really honed in on completely for a body of work."

    Featured Image Credit: PA

    Topics: Entertainment, Music, Rihanna

    Jess Hardiman

